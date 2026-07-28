Kimberly Marshall Sells 32,691 Shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Marshall sold 32,691 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,451,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kimberly Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Kimberly Marshall sold 28,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,964,760.00.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts: Sign Up

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.17. 117,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Travel + Leisure's payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Travel + Leisure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,632,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,211,000 after acquiring an additional 146,484 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,449,000 after purchasing an additional 855,151 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,612,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,305,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 232,711 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,918 shares of the company's stock worth $85,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company's stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Travel + Leisure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travel + Leisure wasn't on the list.

While Travel + Leisure currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here