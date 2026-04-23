Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.7333.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimco Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,615,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 541.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,304,639 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $137,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,009 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,016,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $344,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 10,776.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,425,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,574,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $72,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,236 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:KIM opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.40%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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