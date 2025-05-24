Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Sell"

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

KIM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $20.48 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business's revenue was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,848,159 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 231,606 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,298 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

