Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.30 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2975 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This is a 1.7% increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 86.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

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Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 31,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,838.25. The trade was a 10.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,664.70. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,598 shares of company stock valued at $952,572. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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