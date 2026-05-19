Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.3570, with a volume of 9029478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.20.

View Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $49,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 44,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,419.96. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $207,609.22. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 188,872 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,320.24. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $711,277 in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,328,000 after purchasing an additional 145,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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