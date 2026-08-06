KinderCare Learning Companies (KLC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $697.9430 million for the quarter. KinderCare Learning Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $672.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $669.13 million. KinderCare Learning Companies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect KinderCare Learning Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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KinderCare Learning Companies Stock Performance

NYSE KLC opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 4.00. The company's fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. KinderCare Learning Companies has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KinderCare Learning Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of KinderCare Learning Companies by 350.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KinderCare Learning Companies by 62.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,128 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in KinderCare Learning Companies during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in KinderCare Learning Companies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in KinderCare Learning Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KinderCare Learning Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of KinderCare Learning Companies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on KinderCare Learning Companies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded KinderCare Learning Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on KinderCare Learning Companies from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $4.80.

View Our Latest Report on KinderCare Learning Companies

About KinderCare Learning Companies

KinderCare Learning Companies Inc is a provider of high-quality early childhood education by center capacity. KinderCare Learning Companies Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

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