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KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC) Stock Price Up 7.5% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
KinderCare Learning Companies logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC) shares rose 7.5% in Wednesday trading, reaching an intraday high of $5.37 and last trading around $5.42.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: several firms raised price targets, but the consensus rating is still "Reduce" with an average target price of $4.80.
  • The company recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, reporting $0.04 EPS on $672.52 million in revenue, while also issuing FY 2026 guidance of $0.15 to $0.25 EPS.
  • Five stocks we like better than KinderCare Learning Companies.

KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE:KLC - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.4190. 77,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,075,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on KinderCare Learning Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on KinderCare Learning Companies from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KinderCare Learning Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of KinderCare Learning Companies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of KinderCare Learning Companies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $4.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KinderCare Learning Companies

KinderCare Learning Companies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.20.

KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. KinderCare Learning Companies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $672.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. KinderCare Learning Companies's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. KinderCare Learning Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KinderCare Learning Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KinderCare Learning Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in KinderCare Learning Companies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,909 shares of the company's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in KinderCare Learning Companies by 32.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,209 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KinderCare Learning Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in KinderCare Learning Companies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter.

About KinderCare Learning Companies

(Get Free Report)

KinderCare Learning Companies Inc is a provider of high-quality early childhood education by center capacity. KinderCare Learning Companies Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

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