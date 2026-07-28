Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 306.62.

Several research firms have commented on KGF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 295 price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 260 target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 291 price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 350 price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 295 price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

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Kingfisher Trading Down 1.7%

KGF stock opened at GBX 298.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 285.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 305.18. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240.30 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Kingfisher declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, April 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,800 stores, supported by a team of more than 70,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

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