Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KNSA. Wedbush raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.71.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.44. 443,134 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,453. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $67.53. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49 and a beta of 0.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.11 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 13,099 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $656,259.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $628,554.60. The trade was a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 48,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $2,623,481.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,623,481.30. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 628,427 shares of company stock valued at $32,833,228 over the last ninety days. 51.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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