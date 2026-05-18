Kinross Gold FY2027 EPS Forecast Lifted by Zacks Research

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Free Report) TSE: K - Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold's current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share.

KGC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinross Gold from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 price objective on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.81.

Get Kinross Gold alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.1%

KGC opened at $28.40 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 35.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Kinross Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Kinross Gold

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinross Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are raising earnings estimates across several future periods, reflecting better profit expectations for Kinross Gold. Article Title

Analysts are raising earnings estimates across several future periods, reflecting better profit expectations for Kinross Gold. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow, project growth, and a solid balance sheet may help cushion the stock during periods of softer gold prices. Article Title

Strong cash flow, project growth, and a solid balance sheet may help cushion the stock during periods of softer gold prices. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating while lifting forecasts, which supports the outlook but does not amount to a bullish upgrade.

Zacks Research maintained a rating while lifting forecasts, which supports the outlook but does not amount to a bullish upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s long-term performance has been very strong, but recent volatility has made valuation and timing questions more important for investors. Article Title

The stock’s long-term performance has been very strong, but recent volatility has made valuation and timing questions more important for investors. Negative Sentiment: Weakness in gold prices and a break below the 50-day SMA are weighing on near-term trading sentiment for Kinross Gold.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinross Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinross Gold wasn't on the list.

While Kinross Gold currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here