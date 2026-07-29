Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.280-7.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $145.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kirby has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $157.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Kirby had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.280-7.280 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kirby from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Kirby from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on KEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $99,916.86. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,326.33. This trade represents a 98.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christian G. O'neil sold 11,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.93, for a total value of $1,647,111.91. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,691 shares of company stock worth $2,579,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

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