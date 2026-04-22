Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $199.2630 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Kite Realty Group Trust's payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRG. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.38.

View Our Latest Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 90,570 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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