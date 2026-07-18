KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $153.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 127,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,518,638.40. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.8%

KKR opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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