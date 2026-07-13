KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the asset manager's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock's current price.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $153.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.31.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $96.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 331,880 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $30,460,000 after acquiring an additional 60,571 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,231 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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