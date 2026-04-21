KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Lowered to $153.00 at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the asset manager's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.14% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.20.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $153.87.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 50,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.47 per share, with a total value of $4,723,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 285,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,923,950. The trade was a 21.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Nuttall purchased 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.66 per share, with a total value of $12,832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,503,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. This represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 393,872 shares of company stock worth $40,090,679 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $4,826,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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