KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $190.80, but opened at $177.63. KLA shares last traded at $180.1370, with a volume of 2,928,105 shares trading hands.

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Key KLA News

Here are the key news stories impacting KLA this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI demand supports growth: Management cited sustained investment in AI infrastructure, stronger semiconductor demand and expanding process-control opportunities as drivers of future growth. KLAC Q4 Earnings Call Highlights AI Infrastructure Growth Outlook

Management cited sustained investment in AI infrastructure, stronger semiconductor demand and expanding process-control opportunities as drivers of future growth. Positive Sentiment: Results exceeded expectations: Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue rose 15.2% year over year to approximately $3.66 billion, while non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 topped the roughly $1.00 consensus estimate. Operating cash flow was $906.4 million, and fiscal-year free cash flow reached $3.77 billion. KLA Fiscal 2026 Fourth-Quarter Results

Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue rose 15.2% year over year to approximately $3.66 billion, while non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 topped the roughly $1.00 consensus estimate. Operating cash flow was $906.4 million, and fiscal-year free cash flow reached $3.77 billion. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: JPMorgan raised its price target to $238 and assigned an Overweight rating; Needham reaffirmed Buy at $270; Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Overweight with a $325 target; and Citi reiterated Buy with a $290 target. KLA Strong Beat and Improved WFE Outlook

JPMorgan raised its price target to $238 and assigned an Overweight rating; Needham reaffirmed Buy at $270; Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Overweight with a $325 target; and Citi reiterated Buy with a $290 target. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance was broadly upbeat but mixed: First-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $3.8 billion to $4.2 billion had a midpoint above consensus, while EPS guidance of $1.06 to $1.26 had a midpoint above estimates but a low end below them.

First-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $3.8 billion to $4.2 billion had a midpoint above consensus, while EPS guidance of $1.06 to $1.26 had a midpoint above estimates but a low end below them. Negative Sentiment: Investors viewed the beat as too narrow: Commentary described the results as a “skinny” beat and suggested KLA’s growth could be constrained, even with the improved forecast. Concerns include competition, potential margin pressure and semiconductor capital-spending trends. KLA Stock Heads for Worst Month Since 1987

Commentary described the results as a “skinny” beat and suggested KLA’s growth could be constrained, even with the improved forecast. Concerns include competition, potential margin pressure and semiconductor capital-spending trends. Negative Sentiment: Broader sector selling amplified the reaction: Chip-equipment stocks weakened alongside KLA, making the decline appear partly driven by industry-wide risk reduction rather than a deterioration in current operating results. KLA’s elevated earnings multiple also leaves less room for disappointment.

Chip-equipment stocks weakened alongside KLA, making the decline appear partly driven by industry-wide risk reduction rather than a deterioration in current operating results. KLA’s elevated earnings multiple also leaves less room for disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Bearish positioning increased: Investors purchased 12,634 put options, 64% above average daily put volume. Separately, three KLA insiders—including the CEO and CFO—reported stock sales over the past six months, with no reported purchases.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna set a $215.00 price target on KLA in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research upped their price objective on KLA from $146.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.25 and a 200-day moving average of $180.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 91.89% and a net margin of 35.66%.The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.060-1.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. KLA's payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 45,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $9,986,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 713,830 shares in the company, valued at $157,996,990.71. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 27,701 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.69, for a total transaction of $7,359,878.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 263,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,001,875.68. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 132,333 shares of company stock valued at $29,547,170 over the last 90 days. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA's offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

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