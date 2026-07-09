Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.48% from the company's current price.

KLAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on Klarna Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Klarna Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Klarna Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Klarna Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Klarna Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.11.

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Klarna Group Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE KLAR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 1,882,556 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and a PE ratio of -38.28. Klarna Group has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The company's 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Klarna Group had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Klarna Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klarna Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,105,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Klarna Group by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 812,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 283,261 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,095,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Klarna Group in the third quarter worth $5,681,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Klarna Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 150,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period.

Key Stories Impacting Klarna Group

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About Klarna Group

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

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