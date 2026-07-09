Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KLAR. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Klarna Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Klarna Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Klarna Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Klarna Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Klarna Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Get Klarna Group alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on KLAR

Klarna Group Trading Down 1.8%

KLAR opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. Klarna Group has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.68.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Klarna Group had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.Klarna Group's quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Klarna Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Klarna Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at $526,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at $19,272,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,793,000.

Key Stories Impacting Klarna Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Klarna Group this week:

Klarna Group Company Profile

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Klarna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Klarna Group wasn't on the list.

While Klarna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here