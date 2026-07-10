Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock's previous close.

KVYO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Klaviyo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.81.

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Klaviyo Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.34 and a beta of 0.63. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $358.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Klaviyo will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $185,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 852,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,274,500.16. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,623 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $192,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 584,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,682,480. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 873,486 shares of company stock worth $13,411,125. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lavelle Capital LP acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth $994,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Klaviyo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,686,770 shares of the company's stock worth $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 793,613 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Klaviyo by 15.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,025,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 138,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Klaviyo by 2,085.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company's stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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