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Knife River (KNF) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Knife River logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Knife River is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 4. Analysts forecast earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of approximately $931.4 million; the earnings call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The company’s previous quarter exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.40 and revenue of $410.13 million, up 16% year over year. Analysts project full-year EPS of $3 and next-year EPS of $4.
  • Knife River shares recently traded at $78.33, while analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $97.14. Institutional investors own about 80.1% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Knife River.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $931.3870 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.02. Knife River had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 4.58%.The business had revenue of $410.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $387.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Knife River to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Knife River Stock Up 0.3%

Knife River stock opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Knife River has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $96.28. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knife River

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Knife River by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Scott Marsh Financial LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth $553,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KNF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Knife River from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Knife River from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Knife River from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Knife River from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Knife River has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KNF

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, is a leading integrated construction materials and contracting company in the western United States. The company specializes in producing and supplying aggregates, asphalt mix, ready-mixed concrete and other heavy construction materials used in highway, commercial and residential projects.

In addition to material production, Knife River offers a comprehensive suite of contracting services, including heavy civil construction, road building, underground and open-pit mining and logistics support.

See Also

Earnings History for Knife River (NYSE:KNF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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