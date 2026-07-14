Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 1432439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak AI from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kodiak AI in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Kodiak AI from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kodiak AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDK

Kodiak AI Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $856.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.40. The business's 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak AI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak AI during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak AI during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kodiak AI during the first quarter worth about $125,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak AI Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

Further Reading

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