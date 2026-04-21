Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) Trading Up 7.6% - What's Next?

Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.7240. Approximately 1,101,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,466,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl's from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl's from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $14.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KSS

Kohl's Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. Kohl's had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl's Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Kohl's's payout ratio is 21.19%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl's

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl's by 3.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 38,092 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kohl's during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl's by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Kohl's by 1,497.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,141,932 shares of the company's stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kohl's by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,080 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl's has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer's merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

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