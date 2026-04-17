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Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Trading Down 8.3% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Koninklijke KPN logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 8.3% on Friday to $5.2010 on extremely light trading — just 2,747 shares changed hands, a ~96% drop from the average daily volume of 65,225.
  • In its Jan. 28 quarter KPN posted $0.07 EPS vs. $0.08 consensus (a miss) while revenue beat at $1.73 billion; the company has a market cap of $21.0 billion and a P/E of 22.5.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF - Get Free Report) shares were down 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.2010 and last traded at $5.2010. Approximately 2,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 65,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 4.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN's core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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