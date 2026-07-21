Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $4.9083 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:00 AM ET.

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Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.7%

PHG opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.75. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,831 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 100,854 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 490.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 106,974 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 88,869 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $5,727,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. Zacks Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Report on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. NYSE: PHG, commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips' principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

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