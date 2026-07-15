Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $4.20. Kopin shares last traded at $4.2050, with a volume of 1,530,667 shares.

Get Kopin alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOPN. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Kopin from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Kopin from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kopin from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kopin

Kopin Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $772.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.92 and a beta of 3.47.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. Kopin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Analysts expect that Kopin Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kopin

In other Kopin news, CEO Michael Andrew Murray sold 96,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $291,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,771,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,077.22. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Paul Christopher Baker sold 116,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $461,597.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 480,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,896,019.75. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 273,640 shares of company stock worth $1,046,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 30.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kopin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kopin wasn't on the list.

While Kopin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here