Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target points to a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KOPN. JonesTrading assumed coverage on Kopin in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Kopin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kopin from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.60.

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Kopin Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Kopin stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. 2,920,320 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,335. Kopin has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $955.31 million, a P/E ratio of 523.52 and a beta of 3.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Kopin had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kopin

In related news, CEO Michael Andrew Murray sold 96,800 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $291,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,771,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,077.22. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Paul Christopher Baker sold 58,939 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $288,801.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 420,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,058,122.50. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,760 shares of company stock worth $1,763,275. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kopin by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 212,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,113 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Kopin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kopin this week:

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

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