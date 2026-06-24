Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday.

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Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.03. 30,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $768.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Korn/Ferry International's dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn/Ferry International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 21.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 186,359 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 33,335 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,376,000. Amundi raised its position in Korn/Ferry International by 52.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,589 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Korn/Ferry International by 24.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,713 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Korn/Ferry International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Korn/Ferry International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Korn/Ferry reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.40 per share, topping estimates, while revenue of $768.3 million also beat forecasts and rose 6.7% year over year. The stronger results help support the recent share-price strength. Korn/Ferry (KFY) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Korn/Ferry reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.40 per share, topping estimates, while revenue of $768.3 million also beat forecasts and rose 6.7% year over year. The stronger results help support the recent share-price strength. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Korn/Ferry from $84 to $85 and maintained an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Benzinga analyst update

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Korn/Ferry from $84 to $85 and maintained an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: UBS Group increased its price target from $70 to $75, a slightly more cautious endorsement but still implying modest upside and reinforcing post-earnings investor interest. Benzinga analyst update

UBS Group increased its price target from $70 to $75, a slightly more cautious endorsement but still implying modest upside and reinforcing post-earnings investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Management also guided Q1 2027 EPS to $1.32-$1.38, roughly in line with consensus, which suggests steady near-term performance rather than a material slowdown. Korn/Ferry conference call

Management also guided Q1 2027 EPS to $1.32-$1.38, roughly in line with consensus, which suggests steady near-term performance rather than a material slowdown. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, offering income support for shareholders but not likely a major immediate driver of the stock.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, offering income support for shareholders but not likely a major immediate driver of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on the earnings call pointed to a deeper regional push, stronger cross-selling, and search momentum, though management also noted uneven macro conditions that could keep growth choppy. KFY Q4 Earnings Call Signals Deeper Regional Push

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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