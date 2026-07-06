Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) CAO Sells 12,128 Shares of Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) CAO Ronald Glass sold 12,128 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $24,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 358,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,335. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts: Sign Up

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. 14,948,873 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,167,539. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 59.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $405.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kosmos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Kosmos Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kosmos Energy

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678,033 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $57,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,053 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 494.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 722,891 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 601,368 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Kosmos Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Kosmos Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kosmos issued an operational update showing strong first-half performance: the new Ghana J76 well is contributing about 20,000 barrels per day, Jubilee exited Q2 above 85,000 bopd, and the company expects J77 to push gross Jubilee production toward 90,000 bopd. Article title

Kosmos issued an operational update showing strong first-half performance: the new Ghana J76 well is contributing about 20,000 barrels per day, Jubilee exited Q2 above 85,000 bopd, and the company expects J77 to push gross Jubilee production toward 90,000 bopd. Positive Sentiment: The company said net debt fell by more than $400 million to about $2.56 billion, with liquidity above $500 million and plans to refinance its reserve-based lending facility, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Article title

The company said net debt fell by more than $400 million to about $2.56 billion, with liquidity above $500 million and plans to refinance its reserve-based lending facility, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: GTA LNG also performed well, with nine cargoes lifted in Q2 at the top end of guidance, reinforcing expectations for solid near-term cash generation. Article title

GTA LNG also performed well, with nine cargoes lifted in Q2 at the top end of guidance, reinforcing expectations for solid near-term cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Kosmos completed the sale of its Equatorial Guinea assets to Panoro Energy, a portfolio simplification move that removed about 1,000 bopd from second-quarter guidance but should help the company focus on higher-priority assets. Article title

Kosmos completed the sale of its Equatorial Guinea assets to Panoro Energy, a portfolio simplification move that removed about 1,000 bopd from second-quarter guidance but should help the company focus on higher-priority assets. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives, including the CEO, CFO, CAO and an SVP, sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding tied to equity awards; these transactions are routine but may still weigh on sentiment. Article title

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company's portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kosmos Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kosmos Energy wasn't on the list.

While Kosmos Energy currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here