KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.46 and traded as high as C$12.92. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$12.82, with a volume of 28,347 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KPT shares. Desjardins upped their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD raised their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$12.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KPT

KP Tissue Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$128.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.46.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. KP Tissue's payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KP Tissue news, Director David A. Spraley sold 3,668 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$48,784.40. Following the sale, the director owned 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,969.60. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $87,644. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KP Tissue

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12% interest in Kruger Products.

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