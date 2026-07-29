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Kraft Heinz (KHC) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Kraft Heinz logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kraft Heinz is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 5. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.53 per share on $6.13 billion in revenue, while full-year EPS guidance is $1.98–$2.10.
  • The company’s previous quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.58 versus the $0.50 consensus and revenue of $6.05 billion. Kraft Heinz also maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, equivalent to a 5.9% annualized yield at the article’s cited share price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Kraft Heinz has a consensus “Reduce” rating and an average price target of $23.19, below the cited opening price of $27.30, despite shares being up 4.1% and institutional investors owning 78.17% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 [Q&A] results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Kraft Heinz to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $6.1281 billion for the quarter. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 [Q&A] earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of KHC stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm's 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.09. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.92%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore set a $23.00 price target on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Read More

Earnings History for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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