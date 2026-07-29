Kraft Heinz (KHC) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 [Q&A] results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Kraft Heinz to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $6.1281 billion for the quarter. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 [Q&A] earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kraft Heinz Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of KHC stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm's 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.09. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.92%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore set a $23.00 price target on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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