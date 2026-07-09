Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Director Buys C$60,500.00 in Stock

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG - Get Free Report) Director Donald Christopher Robertson bought 10,000 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$60,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.

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Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock traded up C$0.27 on Thursday, reaching C$6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,537. Kraken Robotics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$10.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The business's 50 day moving average is C$7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNG shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics to C$13.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Scotia boosted their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraken Robotics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$8.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraken Robotics

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products, and Services. The company offers AquaPix miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaPower, a pressure tolerant deep sea batteries.

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