Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the aerospace company's stock. BTIG Research's price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.50% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KTOS. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.12.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 5.4%

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.12 and a beta of 1.08. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $410.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $318,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 290,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,494,862.14. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $338,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,549,401.50. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,036 shares of company stock worth $7,799,667. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,254 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Kratos reported second-quarter revenue of $458.8 million, up 30.5% year over year and above the $410.4 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.21 also surpassed estimates of approximately $0.13-$0.14 and increased from $0.11 a year earlier. Kratos Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Kratos reported second-quarter revenue of $458.8 million, up 30.5% year over year and above the $410.4 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.21 also surpassed estimates of approximately $0.13-$0.14 and increased from $0.11 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based, led by government solutions. Kratos Government Solutions revenue rose 36.4% to $379.7 million, with 22% organic growth, while Unmanned Systems revenue increased 8.1% to $79.1 million. The results reinforce demand for the company’s hypersonic, missile-defense, drone and other national-security programs. Kratos Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Kratos Government Solutions revenue rose 36.4% to $379.7 million, with 22% organic growth, while Unmanned Systems revenue increased 8.1% to $79.1 million. The results reinforce demand for the company’s hypersonic, missile-defense, drone and other national-security programs. Positive Sentiment: Management raised expectations for continued expansion. Kratos forecasts 19%-23% organic revenue growth in 2026 and is targeting production of 3,000 Spartan engines in 2027, signaling confidence in future production demand and defense-program execution. Kratos forecasts 2026 organic revenue growth

Kratos forecasts 19%-23% organic revenue growth in 2026 and is targeting production of 3,000 Spartan engines in 2027, signaling confidence in future production demand and defense-program execution. Positive Sentiment: Forward revenue guidance was encouraging. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of roughly $1.8 billion exceeds the $1.7 billion analyst consensus. The midpoint of third-quarter guidance, $470 million, is modestly above expectations and implies continued year-over-year growth. Kratos Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of roughly $1.8 billion exceeds the $1.7 billion analyst consensus. The midpoint of third-quarter guidance, $470 million, is modestly above expectations and implies continued year-over-year growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable but valuation is demanding. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target to $100 from $115 while retaining an “overweight” rating. KTOS trades at a very high earnings multiple, and its approximately 2% net margin leaves limited room for execution disappointments. Cantor Fitzgerald price target update

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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