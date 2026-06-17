Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $86,895.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $86,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 64,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,733,414.71. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,013 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $54,185.37.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $113,535.00.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.3%

KTOS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.16. 3,115,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 330.35 and a beta of 1.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,776 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $247,409,000 after buying an additional 2,525,921 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,701.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,593,549 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $120,966,000 after buying an additional 1,573,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,807,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,901,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $280,402,000 after buying an additional 698,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $99.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Clear Str raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.35.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

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