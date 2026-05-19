Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Price Up 4.8% - Time to Buy?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.71 and last traded at $71.5660. Approximately 2,023,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,223,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.32.

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Trending Headlines about Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger

Kroger Stock Up 3.2%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.10 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 41.08%. Kroger's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Kroger's dividend payout ratio is 91.50%.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kroger by 61.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,367,551 shares of the company's stock worth $2,249,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,561,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,255,084 shares of the company's stock worth $354,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,444 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,495 shares of the company's stock worth $173,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,445,479 shares of the company's stock worth $277,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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