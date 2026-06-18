Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.100-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Kroger

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR traded down $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $58.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,128,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. Kroger has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $76.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.59 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 0.69%.Kroger's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company's stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Kroger by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 509 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.0% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company's stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company's stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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