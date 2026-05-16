Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.1111.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Krystal Biotech from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 18,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $4,953,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,570,614.31. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $6,580,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,403,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $369,324,427.55. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,664 shares of company stock valued at $31,136,828. Insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,226,000 after buying an additional 111,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,346 shares of the company's stock worth $186,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,639 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 108.9% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company's stock worth $126,870,000 after acquiring an additional 481,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,964 shares of the company's stock worth $94,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 529,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,656,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $306.29 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $268.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.50. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $122.80 and a 1-year high of $319.48.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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