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KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Stock Price Down 2.2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
KSB SE & Co. KGaA logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares were down 2.2%, falling to €1,090 from a prior close of €1,115 during mid-day trading, with just 182 shares changing hands.
  • Valuation and leverage: market cap €/USD equivalent about $1.92 billion, P/E 13.41, PEG 0.22 and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, while liquidity ratios are a quick ratio of 1.15 and current ratio of 1.96.
  • Business profile: KSB manufactures pumps and valves and provides related services across three segments — Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ (installation, maintenance, spare parts and system services).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €1,090.00 and last traded at €1,090.00. 182 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €1,115.00.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is €1,104.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €1,014.88.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies pumps, valves, and related services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems. The Valves segment provides butterfly, globe, gate, control, diaphragm, and ball valves, as well as associated actuators and control systems. The KSB SupremeServ segment is involved in the installation, commissioning, start-up, inspection, servicing, maintenance, and repair of pumps, valves, and related systems for various applications; modular service concepts and system analyses for complete systems; and spare parts for pumps and valves.

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