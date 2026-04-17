KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Stock Price Down 2.2% - Here's What Happened

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KSB SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

KSB SE & Co. KGaA ( ETR:KSB Get Free Report )'s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €1,090.00 and last traded at €1,090.00. 182 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €1,115.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is €1,104.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €1,014.88.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies pumps, valves, and related services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems. The Valves segment provides butterfly, globe, gate, control, diaphragm, and ball valves, as well as associated actuators and control systems. The KSB SupremeServ segment is involved in the installation, commissioning, start-up, inspection, servicing, maintenance, and repair of pumps, valves, and related systems for various applications; modular service concepts and system analyses for complete systems; and spare parts for pumps and valves.

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