Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kubota Corp. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $85.15, but opened at $90.63. Kubota shares last traded at $91.1850, with a volume of 499 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. Kubota had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Kubota has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.370-6.370 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kubota from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Kubota Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation OTCMKTS: KUBTY is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota's agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

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