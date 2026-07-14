Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.27 and last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KHNGY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "sell" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHNGY

Kuehne & Nagel International Stock Up 2.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Kuehne & Nagel International had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 3.52%.The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kuehne & Nagel International Ag will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne & Nagel International

Kuehne & Nagel International is a global logistics company that provides a wide range of transportation and supply chain services. Its core activities include sea freight and airfreight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, as well as overland (road and rail) transportation. The company also offers integrated supply chain management, customs brokerage and value-added services that support complex logistics requirements for shippers and manufacturers.

Founded in 1890 by August Kühne and Friedrich Nagel, Kuehne & Nagel has grown into a multinational logistics provider with a long history in freight forwarding and transport services.

Further Reading

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