Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) CEO Lester Wong Sells 60,000 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) CEO Lester Wong sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $7,302,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,175,930.53. This trade represents a 54.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 337,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,148. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $125.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The firm had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $228.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,220 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,048 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,080 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,842 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 55.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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