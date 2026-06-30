Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.84 and last traded at $133.3460, with a volume of 727381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.12.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.25.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm's revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,082.68. The trade was a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $7,302,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,175,930.53. This trade represents a 54.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,480. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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