Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.61, but opened at $111.69. Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares last traded at $108.2480, with a volume of 135,824 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 10.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The company had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,082.68. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 21,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,184,617.72. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,480. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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