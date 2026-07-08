Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $51.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price suggests a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock's current price.

KRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kura Sushi USA from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $642.74 million, a PE ratio of -330.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 681.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Kura Sushi USA

Here are the key news stories impacting Kura Sushi USA this week:

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese‐style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company's concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate‐return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef‐inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kura Sushi USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kura Sushi USA wasn't on the list.

While Kura Sushi USA currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here