Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Raised to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRUS. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $69.00.

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Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.65. 320,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,304. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $627.55 million, a P/E ratio of -286.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,586,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 125.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 671,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,865,000 after buying an additional 373,354 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,107,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,276,000 after acquiring an additional 267,955 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company's stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese‐style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company's concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate‐return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef‐inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

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