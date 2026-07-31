Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.7126) per share and revenue of $32.7760 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7%

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.95. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $130.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Noah Goodman sold 3,389 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $387,328.81. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,087.91. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 77,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $8,864,450.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 244,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,151,749.68. The trade was a 23.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,607,813 shares of company stock worth $387,818,004 in the last 90 days. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.48.

View Our Latest Report on Kymera Therapeutics

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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