Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bruce Booth Sells 467,878 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 467,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $51,602,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 472,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,086,327.43. The trade was a 49.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Bruce Booth sold 45,367 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $4,856,991.02.

On Monday, June 29th, Bruce Booth sold 31,283 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $3,424,862.84.

On Thursday, June 25th, Bruce Booth sold 285,684 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $34,813,452.24.

On Thursday, June 25th, Bruce Booth sold 262,637 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $30,305,683.43.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Bruce Booth sold 134,720 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $13,540,707.20.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Bruce Booth sold 1,408 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $140,771.84.

On Monday, June 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 246,330 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $24,268,431.60.

On Thursday, June 18th, Bruce Booth sold 115,056 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $10,471,246.56.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 105,071 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $9,496,316.98.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 11,741 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,056,455.18.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9%

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $5.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.67. 1,134,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,343. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.02. The business's 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.38. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $130.05.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The business had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital set a $97.00 target price on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYMR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,779 shares of the company's stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the company's stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kymera Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kymera Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Kymera Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here