Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Noah Goodman Sells 3,389 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) insider Noah Goodman sold 3,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $387,328.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 47,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,392,087.91. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Noah Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Noah Goodman sold 5,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Noah Goodman sold 2,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Noah Goodman sold 1,347 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $121,230.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Noah Goodman sold 2,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.35, for a total transaction of $174,700.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Noah Goodman sold 8,264 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $723,100.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.51. 788,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,552. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $130.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KYMR

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 362.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 23,134 shares of the company's stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,606,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $487,685,000 after buying an additional 845,922 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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