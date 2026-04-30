Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. Kymera Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Kymera Therapeutics' conference call:

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Kymera's oral STAT6 degrader KT-621 is enrolling in two Phase IIb trials (BROADEN II in AD and BREADTH in asthma) on track for completion/readouts in mid-2027 and late-2027 respectively, supported by Phase I-B signals (49% mean BSA reduction at 4 weeks) and strong KOL/patient interest.

Kymera's oral STAT6 degrader is enrolling in two Phase IIb trials (BROADEN II in AD and BREADTH in asthma) on track for completion/readouts in mid-2027 and late-2027 respectively, supported by Phase I-B signals (49% mean BSA reduction at 4 weeks) and strong KOL/patient interest. The IRF5 degrader KT-579 has entered Phase I with healthy volunteer data expected in H2 2026 targeting >90% IRF5 degradation and ~50–80% modulation of TLR7/8/9 biomarkers, and Kymera plans a lupus proof-of-concept thereafter based on supportive preclinical efficacy and safety signals.

The IRF5 degrader has entered Phase I with healthy volunteer data expected in H2 2026 targeting >90% IRF5 degradation and ~50–80% modulation of TLR7/8/9 biomarkers, and Kymera plans a lupus proof-of-concept thereafter based on supportive preclinical efficacy and safety signals. Partnering momentum: Gilead exercised its option on the CDK2 molecular glue KT-200 (clinic as early as next year), triggering a $45M investment/revenue in Q2 plus up to ~$700M in potential milestones, while Sanofi is expected to dose the first volunteer for KT-485 this year under a deal that could total ~ $1B in milestones.

Partnering momentum: Gilead exercised its option on the CDK2 molecular glue (clinic as early as next year), triggering a $45M investment/revenue in Q2 plus up to ~$700M in potential milestones, while Sanofi is expected to dose the first volunteer for KT-485 this year under a deal that could total ~ $1B in milestones. Strong cash position: Kymera ended Q1 with $1.55B in cash, which management says funds both KT-621 Phase IIb trials, much of a first Phase III in AD, initial KT-579 proof-of-concept and other pipeline work, providing runway into 2029.

Strong cash position: Kymera ended Q1 with $1.55B in cash, which management says funds both KT-621 Phase IIb trials, much of a first Phase III in AD, initial KT-579 proof-of-concept and other pipeline work, providing runway into 2029. Key near-term value inflection points are binary clinical readouts (KT-579 HV data in H2 2026 and KT-621 Phase IIb results in 2027) and early-stage signals came from small cohorts, so trial outcomes and clinical translation will materially affect program valuation and execution risk.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 2.28. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KYMR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics to $133.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KYMR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $2,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,195 shares in the company, valued at $60,130,760.70. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $673,733.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 237,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,119,363.19. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,734 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,902. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,837 shares of the company's stock worth $171,947,000 after purchasing an additional 190,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 912,498 shares of the company's stock worth $71,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 491,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 763,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 205,220 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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