L1 Capital Pty Ltd Sells 558,633 Shares of Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Stock

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) major shareholder L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 558,633 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $4,580,790.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,633,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,393,174.80. The trade was a 7.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 232,817 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $1,906,771.23.

On Tuesday, July 28th, L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 208,731 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $1,688,633.79.

On Friday, July 24th, L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 23,000 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $186,990.00.

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Anteris Technologies Global Stock Performance

Shares of AVR stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Anteris Technologies Global had a negative net margin of 5,148.78% and a negative return on equity of 124.76%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Anteris Technologies Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Anteris Technologies Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anteris Technologies Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the 2nd quarter worth $6,350,000. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anteris Technologies Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,663,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,425,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global in the first quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter.

Anteris Technologies Global Company Profile

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Further Reading

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