La Aguilera Luis De Sells 49,414 Shares of USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 49,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $904,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 242,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,893.50. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

La Aguilera Luis De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 36,826 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $668,391.90.

On Tuesday, May 19th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 4,931 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $88,807.31.

On Friday, May 15th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 805 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $14,530.25.

On Monday, May 18th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 2,485 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $44,879.10.

On Thursday, May 14th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 22,883 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $416,470.60.

On Wednesday, May 13th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 19,947 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $360,242.82.

On Monday, May 11th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 5,279 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $96,447.33.

On Thursday, May 7th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 10,005 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,490.70.

On Tuesday, May 5th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 16,895 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $306,137.40.

On Wednesday, May 6th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 13,100 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $237,896.00.

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USCB Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ USCB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.59. 7,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,245. The company's 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 17.04%.The company had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. USCB Financial's payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,527,000. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 574,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in USCB Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,580 shares of the company's stock worth $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 71,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USCB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of USCB Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. Hovde Group raised their price target on USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USCB Financial

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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